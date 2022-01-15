BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,136 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $1,308,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,548,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $628.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $734.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

