Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.42. 61,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

