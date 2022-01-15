Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Critical Comparison

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

40.3% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 9.34 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wheels Up Experience 1 3 4 0 2.38

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.48%. Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $11.41, indicating a potential upside of 178.40%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.