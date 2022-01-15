Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837. Blue Line Protection Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

