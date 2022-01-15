Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BLPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837. Blue Line Protection Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.
