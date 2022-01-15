Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Achieves Market Cap of $430,563.44

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $430,563.44 and approximately $23,400.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

