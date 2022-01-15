bluebird bio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

bluebird bio stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

