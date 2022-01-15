bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of BLUE opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after buying an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

