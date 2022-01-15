Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce sales of $203.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $151.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVH. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $683.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 19,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $592,140.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

