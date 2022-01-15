BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUG. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

TSE LUG opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.56. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

