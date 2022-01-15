BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 306,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

