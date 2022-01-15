Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.37. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 702,708 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

