Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

