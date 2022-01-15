Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

