Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

