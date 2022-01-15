Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

