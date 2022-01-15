Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $50.52 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

