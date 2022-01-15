Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

NYSE BXP opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

