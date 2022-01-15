Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

