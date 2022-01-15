BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 590 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.01) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.57) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.48) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.28. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.71).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

