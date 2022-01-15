Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $3.61. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 103,485 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $331,000. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

