Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 196.3% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Brambles stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 49,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,735. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

