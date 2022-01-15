Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after acquiring an additional 448,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after buying an additional 820,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

