Bridge Mutual Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $164,643.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.27 or 0.07700303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,043.50 or 1.00036498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069474 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars.

