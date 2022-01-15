Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

