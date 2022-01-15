Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 213,518 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $210,476.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $4,812,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.