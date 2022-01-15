British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

