Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carolyn Carter Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

BRX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

