Brokerages Anticipate Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 327,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 738,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 356,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 122,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

