Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $170.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.15 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $700.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 347,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.