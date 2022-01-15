Brokerages Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $3.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

NYSE WFG opened at $97.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

