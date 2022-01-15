Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $114.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $116.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $462.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $463.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $497.33 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 662,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,116.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 647,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 209,968 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

