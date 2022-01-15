Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $818.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.70 million to $828.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,822. Match Group has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

