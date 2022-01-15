Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.72. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

