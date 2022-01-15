Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$59.55

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$58.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,012. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market cap of C$27.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.27.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

