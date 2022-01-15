Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $48.00

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.93%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

