Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT at $52.50

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 303,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

