Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $40.25

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

URBN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,152. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

