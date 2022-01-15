BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSRTF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

