Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,878,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after buying an additional 1,146,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

