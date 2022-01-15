Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

