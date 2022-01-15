Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,935 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

