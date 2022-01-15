Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,809 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,672,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 120,783 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,856.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

