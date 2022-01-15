Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 32,057 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 175.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,057 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.56.

