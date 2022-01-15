Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $596.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.87 and its 200 day moving average is $531.48. The company has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.68.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

