Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 838 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,441,000 after acquiring an additional 186,933 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.45 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

