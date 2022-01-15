Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 6,200 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $474,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 55,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.