Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,709,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

BLDR opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

