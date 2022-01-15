Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $790.09

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 790.09 ($10.72) and traded as low as GBX 730.50 ($9.92). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 736 ($9.99), with a volume of 525,694 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.13) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 774.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 789.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.