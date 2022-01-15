Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.63.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.
BURL traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.99. 1,209,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.78. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
