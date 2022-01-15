Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

BURL traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.99. 1,209,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.78. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

