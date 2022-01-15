Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post $44.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.83 million and the lowest is $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $49.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $188.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.73 million to $189.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

